PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Choosing a name is one of the first and most difficult decisions parents have to make.

Names.org has gathered data from Social Security Administration and user interest on its website to determine what will be the most popular baby names in 2023.

Here are the most popular boy and girl names in Illinois:

For boys:

Noah Oliver Liam Benjamin Henry Theodore Mateo William Jack Alexander

For Girls:

Olivia Emma Amelia Charlotte Sophia Ava Camila Isabella Evelyn Mia

These lists match closely with the names that top the national list, matching seven names on the boy’s list with Mateo, Jack, and Alexander being unique and matching nine names on the girl’s list with Camila being unique.

More information is available here.