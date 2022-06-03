PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As people head to the polls this election, people may wonder what the position they’re voting for is.

A precinct committee man is at the core of every political party activity. They can also be appointed by the party chair if no one runs for the position.

The primary role of the precinct committee man is to work together, serve as the connection between their party, the voters, and the party’s elected officials, and represent their entire precinct within the party.

“With social media and stuff like that, more people are able to get involved in the process, it has taken a little bit away from the stuff that used to exist around precinct committeemen. But, still, it’s a vital role in each party’s structure,” said John Ackerman, Tazewell County Clerk.

Those who would like to can vote early until June 26 in Peoria County, June 27 in Tazewell County, and June 28 in McLean County at various locations.