CHICAGO (WMBD)– As Global Beatles Day approaches on June 25, it can be almost impossible to pick the objectively “best” Beatles songs.

IllinoisBet.com is certainly trying though. Using Google Trend’s results from June 2022 to June 2023, they believe they have found the most popular Beatles songs in Illinois:

“Let It Be” – 1970

“Something” – 1969

“Glass Onion” – 1968

That means every Beatle short of Ringo gets represented in Illinois’ Top 3.

References to the data can be found here.