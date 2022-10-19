PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — What are the top-rated fast-food options in Illinois?

A study from SavingSpot has identified the top and bottom-rated fast-food chains around the country by using data from ratings on Google Maps.

Here are the results from Illinois according to the study:

Cuisine Top-rated Bottom-rated Burgers Culver’s Burger King Chicken Chick-fil-A Popeyes Doughnuts Krispy Kreme Dunkin’ Mexican Moe’s Southwest Grill Taco Bell Pizza Papa Murphy’s Papa John’s

According to their study, the overall top-rated fast food place in Illinois is Papa Murphy’s and the overall bottom-rated place in Illinois is Papa Johns.

Across the Country, Chick-fil-A is the top-rated fast-food chain in 34 states.

