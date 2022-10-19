PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — What are the top-rated fast-food options in Illinois?
A study from SavingSpot has identified the top and bottom-rated fast-food chains around the country by using data from ratings on Google Maps.
Here are the results from Illinois according to the study:
|Cuisine
|Top-rated
|Bottom-rated
|Burgers
|Culver’s
|Burger King
|Chicken
|Chick-fil-A
|Popeyes
|Doughnuts
|Krispy Kreme
|Dunkin’
|Mexican
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|Taco Bell
|Pizza
|Papa Murphy’s
|Papa John’s
According to their study, the overall top-rated fast food place in Illinois is Papa Murphy’s and the overall bottom-rated place in Illinois is Papa Johns.
Across the Country, Chick-fil-A is the top-rated fast-food chain in 34 states.
