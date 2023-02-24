PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the interest of student safety, Peoria Public Schools (PPS) will be following stricter security measures at Friday’s regional championship game.

According to a Richwoods High school Facebook update, PPS has announced the following update:

The game will start at Peoria High at 5:30 p.m., the gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Players and Cheerleaders from both schools will each get 10 tickets for friends and family.

Richwoods and Manual Students who are eligible to enter per district policy will be able to purchase tickets.

Richwoods and Manual Students who are not eligible will not be able to attend even if they receive a ticket from a participant.

There will be no general admission.

Peoria police and PPS first announced security changes before Wednesday’s games.

For those unable to attend, the game will be streamed live on CIProud.com and on Clutch Sports Media’s website.