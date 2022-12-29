PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching.

According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.

The City of Bloomington Facebook says all offices will be closed at noon on Dec. 30 and will reopen on Jan. 3.

Peoria County Animal Protection Services will also be closed throughout the weekend. Animal-related emergencies should be directed to (309) 674-3131. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, jail, and juvenile detention center will remain staffed and functioning with visitation and records being closed till Jan. 3.