CHICAGO (WMBD)– Geotagged Twitter data has been compiled to determine what Illinois residents are most likely buying for Mother’s Day.

Using a combination of tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases, the pollsters at freshmechanism.com have determined that brunch/dinner was the most popular gift for moms in the Land of Lincoln.

Almost half of the country opted for flowers, with jewelry and candy coming in distant seconds.

Freshmecahnism.com also used the same data to determine the most popular flower for every state. This time Illinois was in the majority, picking roses along with 28 other states.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) consumers will spend a record 35.7 billion for Mother’s Day in 2023, an average of $274.02 per person.