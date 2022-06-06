PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria rose nearly 36 cents in the last week, averaging $5.17 at the pump.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 69 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $5.04 while the most expensive price is listed at $5.39 per gallon, a difference of 35 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $5.44 per gallon, up 43 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $5.08 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price soared to $4.70 per gallon.

AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross said while gas prices have gone up, they did not stop drivers from traveling throughout Memorial Day weekend.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” Gross said. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said with the rise in gas prices, more bad news is on the horizon for drivers.

“It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” De Haan said in a blog post.

“Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID-19 and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher,” De Haan continued.