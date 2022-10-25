Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!

Measurable Halloween Snowfalls

Number of Measurable Snows Snowfall Amounts (Year) Peoria 1 3.9″ (2019) Normal 1 0.2″ (2019) Galesburg 2 0.5″ (1930); 3.0″ (2019) Havana 1 1.2″ (2019) Lacon 1 1.3″ (2019) Lincoln 1 2.0″ (2019)

As displayed by the stats above, only Galesburg has seen measurable snow more than once on Halloween. For most, the only known occurrence came on Halloween in 2019 when a strong early season winter storm brought a record setting 3-6 inches of snow to Central Illinois. You can see the post storm snowfall analysis below.

Climate records for Peoria date back to 1883, though snowfall records only date back to 1905. While it is true that Peoria has seen snow fall on a few other Halloweens in the past, 2019 was the only occasion where snow was measurable. Based on the historical snowfall records, the historical probability of Peoria seeing measurable snow on Halloween is only 0.86%. This isn’t all that surprising considering that the average first measurable snow for most of Central Illinois doesn’t come until the end of November.

Looking ahead to this Halloween it’s safe to say snow will not be an issue with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. There could be some rain that moves through the area depending on how fast an incoming system moves through the region.