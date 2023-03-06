PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Breakfast Cereal Market has a yearly revenue of $21.3 billion in the United States. With many famous brands, from Lucky Charms to Cheerios, what is Illinois’s most popular cereal brand?

According to IllinoisBet.com, data was taken from Google searches over the last year to determine the most popular cereal in Illinois.

According to the findings:

#CerealGoogle Searches (last 12 months)
1Rice Krispies81,960
2Cheerios71,040 
3Lucky Charms67,680 
4Cinnamon Toast Crunch55,920 
5Fruity Pebbles45,120 
6Frosted Flakes 44,280 
7Count Chocula43,560 
8Corn Flakes40,080 
9Reeses Puffs37,560 
10Honey Bunches of Oats 31,920 

These numbers were released ahead of National Cereal day on March 7.