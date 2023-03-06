Boxes of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Breakfast Cereal Market has a yearly revenue of $21.3 billion in the United States. With many famous brands, from Lucky Charms to Cheerios, what is Illinois’s most popular cereal brand?

According to IllinoisBet.com, data was taken from Google searches over the last year to determine the most popular cereal in Illinois.

According to the findings:

# Cereal Google Searches (last 12 months) 1 Rice Krispies 81,960 2 Cheerios 71,040 3 Lucky Charms 67,680 4 Cinnamon Toast Crunch 55,920 5 Fruity Pebbles 45,120 6 Frosted Flakes 44,280 7 Count Chocula 43,560 8 Corn Flakes 40,080 9 Reeses Puffs 37,560 10 Honey Bunches of Oats 31,920

These numbers were released ahead of National Cereal day on March 7.