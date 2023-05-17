CHICAGO (WMBD) — With a wide range of options available, which streaming service do you think is most popular in Illinois?

The team at CableTV.com worked to figure out which of the most popular streaming services are the most popular in each state. The study analyzed search data for Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ over the last year.

According to CableTV.com’s survey, Netflix is the most popular streaming service in Illinois.

Across the country, Hulu is the most popular streaming service in 20 states and ties for first in four other states.

Netfix came in second, being the top choice in 16 states, and ties for first in six others.

Disney+ was only the top streaming service in Florida.

The full state-by-state breakdown is available here.