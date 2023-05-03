CHICAGO (WMBD) — What is the most popular fast food restaurant in Illinois?

A new study from PriceListo determined the top fast food restaurants based on regional average monthly search volume over the last year.

According to the study, McDonalds, Starbucks and Dominos are the most popular fast-food restaurants in Illinois.

McDonald’s was ranked first in the nation overall, and ranked first in 22 states. The national top five fast-food chains are:

McDonalds Dominos Chick-Fil-A Starbucks Pizza Hut & Papa Johns

“This research sheds light on America’s favorite fast-food restaurants, displaying a wide variety of tastes across the country, from burgers to pizza or fried chicken to iced coffee,” a spokesperson from PriceListo said.

PriceListo is a price-tracking website with data on restaurants, gyms, beauty salons, movie theatres, mechanics, pet groomers, deli shops, bakeries, and more.