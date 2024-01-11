PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Okay, central Illinois, we got a bunch of snow on the ground. More is on the way so we are good to go for sledding right?

Believe it or not, not all snow is ideal for sledding. Some might be good for building a snow fort. And of course, if you ski, you know about the joys of powder. We asked our Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates to give us the 411 on what’s good for sledding.

“The best snow to sled on is the snow that’s slightly on the drier side. If it’s too wet (like what we had earlier this week) it can bunch up in front of the sled and cause it to slow down or stop, unless you have a sled with steel runners which will carve through the wet stuff. With a drier/fluffier snow, most sleds will just glide over the top with limited friction to slow them down. Sleds with runners may have less control in these situations, so a disc or a toboggan may be a better option. Be careful though, if the snow is too dry and fluffy you have less cushion to pad your butt when you inevitably fall off. Your best bet… sled when the snow falls with temperatures in the mid 20s. That snow might just have the right consistency. Not sure how good the snow will be for sledding but areas north of Interstate 74 should have the best snow to do it this weekend.” WMBD/WYZZ Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates

So there you go. Hit the hills. Have fun and send us pictures or videos. We’ll try to use them later in a round-up. Check out this young 4-year-old in Canton who had a good time on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.