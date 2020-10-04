What President Trump’s positive COVID test means for the country

UNITED STATES (WMBD) — President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Military Hospital receiving treatment as he battles the coronavirus.

This isn’t the first time an acting president has needed serious medical attention. Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke in 1919 after a tour to promote the League of Nations. Franklin Delano Roosevelt suffered from Polio amid the Great Depression and into his presidency, often times requiring medical attention. On March 30, 1981 then President Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded by John Hinckley Jr. in a failed assassination attempt.

Now, on Friday President Donald Trump flown by helicopter to Walter Reed Military Hospital after experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19. After receiving treatment overnight Friday and Saturday, Trump saying he’s in good spirits.

“I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back,” Trump said in a Twitter video on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon the President took to Twitter thanking the doctors, nurses and the American people for their ‘mostly non-partisan’ support. He said it’s ‘beautiful’ to see unity and hopes to be back soon.

“I have to be back because we still have to Make America Great Again,” Trump said.

Friday afternoon, Illinois lawmakers from both sides of the aisle wishing the President well on Twitter. Both Congressman Darin LaHood and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos wishing Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery.

My prayers are with @POTUS, @FLOTUS, the White House staff, and medical team this morning. I wish them a full and speedy recovery. — Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) October 2, 2020 Congressman LaHood on Trump.

I’m wishing @POTUS, @FLOTUS and all those at the White House or elsewhere who contracted the #coronavirus a fast recovery.



This pandemic is serious and it can affect anyone. We must all do our part to stop it. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) October 2, 2020 Congresswoman Bustos wishes Trump well.

Congressman Rodney Davis who contracted COVID-19 earlier this month said it’s a bi-partisan issue to eradicate the disease.

My family and I send our prayers and well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. As someone who contracted the virus and recovered, I know the strain it can put on your loved ones and work colleagues. https://t.co/2qc9jL8HmS — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) October 2, 2020

“I am concerned because he picked up the virus,” Davis said. “I’m concerned because the best testing regime we have in the US still is not foolproof.”

This marks the first time in over 30 years that an active President has needed immediate medical attention.

Dr. Megan Remmel an associate professor of political-science at Bradley University believes the President’s legal teams are reviewing the 25th Amendment (ie. what happens when the President can’t lead)

“Section Four is about the Vice President and the majority of the cabinet actually taking power from the President on a temporary basis under some strict conditions,” Remmel said.

Currently, the President is still in power, but Dr. Remmel says because this is happening a month before election night, it’s a big win for the Joe Biden campaign with Trump not out on the campaign trail.

“I think the Biden campaign is going to continue to campaigning,” Remmel said. “It would be a poor move not to take advantage of this.” “It is going to put a crimp in Republican efforts to keep the Senate and White House.”

The Biden campaign is pulling negative ads against the President and is wishing him and the First Lady well.

“This is not a matter of politics. It’s a reminder to all of us, that we need to take this virus seriously,” Biden said.

Remmel also said three senators have tested positive for the virus and due to this, proceedings are stalled in the Senate.

