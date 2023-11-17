EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers can expect some road closures due to the East Peoria Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday.

According to a news release from the City of East Peoria, the parade will start on East Washington Street at Dolans Lane. The Parade will go down Washington Street and turn left on the intersection at Camp Street to continue down East Washington Street.

The Parade will then turn right onto Taylor Street and pass in front of Central Junior High School and end at the post office near Taylor Street and Springfield Road.

East Washington and Taylor Streets are expected to close at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday before the Parade.

Part of Springfield Road between North Main and Taylor Streets will also close from 5:45 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. on Monday. This closure is to give the parade floats a place to park before they can be moved to the Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland drive-through display.

Anyone not able to make it to the Parade will be able to watch it live at 6 p.m. on WMBD-TV or online on WMBD’s Facebook page, the East Peoria Festival of Lights Facebook page or on CIProud.com.