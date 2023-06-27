Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires has resulted in thick haze and poor air quality across Central Illinois and it looks like the smoke wont thin out until late Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for the area through 12 am Thursday.

Understanding the Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) runs on a scale from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI values, the worse the air pollution is and the greater the health concerns. The EPA issues AQI values for five major air pollutants…

ground-level ozone

particle pollution (dust, dirt, smoke & soot)

carbon monoxide

sulfur dioxide

nitrogen dioxide

If AQI values exceed 100 the air quality is considered to be unhealthy while AQI values over 300 are considered to be hazardous.

AQI basics for ozone and particle pollution. Source – airnow.gov

What should you do?

Here are some tips you should follow from the Environmental Protection Agency.

AQI – Good (0-50)

The air quality is good and it’s a great day to be outside.

AQI – Moderate (51-100)

Unusually Sensitive people: Consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

Everyone Else: It’s a good day to be outside.

AQI – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101-150)

Sensitive groups: Consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense. It’s ok to be outdoors, but take frequent breaks. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep relief medicine nearby.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem, contact your health care provider.

AQI – Unhealthy (151-200)

Sensitive groups: Avoid long or intense outdoor activities and consider moving activities indoors.

Everyone else: Reduce long or intense activities and take more breaks.

AQI – Very Unhealthy (201-300)

Sensitive groups: Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Reschedule to a time when air quality is better or move them indoors.

Everyone else: Avoid long or intense activities and consider rescheduling or moving them indoors.

AQI – Hazardous (301-500)

Sensitive groups: Remain indoors and keep activity levels low.

Everyone else: Avoid all physical activity outdoors

Some additional helpful links

Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution

Air Quality Guide for Ozone

Air Quality Guide for Schools

EPA Air Quality Forecast