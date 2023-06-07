BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local police departments are sharing tips to make it more difficult to steal your vehicle.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the Bloomington and Normal Police Departments responded to 22 vehicle thefts last month. The post stated that many of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked and had their keys in easily accessible locations.

Bloomington police encourage drivers to take the following steps to help combat vehicle thefts:

Lock your doors

Remove your keys from the vehicle

Do not leave a spare key in or near your vehicle

Roll up your windows

Park in well-lit areas

Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft device

Install a vehicle immobilizer system

Leave a tracking device in the vehicle (Airtag)

Police have also been taking steps to combat stolen vehicles.

According to the Facebook post, most of the 22 stolen vehicles from the Bloomington Normal area have been recovered thanks to the Automatic License Plate Readers. The vehicles were located in the Bloomington-Normal, Champaign and Peoria areas.

Anyone with information related to vehicle thefts can reach out anonymously: