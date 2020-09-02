What the future looks like for Heddington Oaks now that all residents have moved out

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After Peoria County Board members unanimously voted to close Heddington Oaks in April, all residents have now moved out of the nursing home.

Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel said all 143 residents voluntarily moved out between the April 23 vote and Aug. 7.

Sorrel said the next step will be a referendum to sell Heddington Oaks on the Nov. 3 ballot.

“We’ve got a question on the ballot to ask Peoria County voters if we can sell Heddington Oaks,” Sorrel said. “Under a quirky state law, we have to get voter permission before we can sell the facility.”

According to Sorrel, there would be no benefit for the village to not sell the facility.

“There really is no other purpose for that building at this point in time, and so there really is no positive, or no gain to the taxpayer if we are unable to sell it,” Sorrel said.

Sorrel said the county will be working to educate the public about the referendum before the Nov. 3 election.

