PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria celebrates Hispanic heritage Saturday with Fiesta en El Rio.

The largest Hispanic event in Peoria will be held at the CEFCU Center Stage on the riverfront from 5 to 11 p.m.

“I do know that I met some people coming down from Chicago and Springfield to just enjoy and be a part of this event because there aren’t a lot of events like this around the Central Illinois area, so this is one of those and that is something to be very proud of here in Peoria,” said the emcee of Fiesta en El Rio, Alicia Calderon.

Fiesta en El Rio means a party on the river in Spanish, and that’s what hundreds of people are planning to do Saturday. With Hispanic culture growing in Peoria, leaders said this festival is a perfect opportunity to learn and collaborate.

“There are people here from Puerto Rico, Columbia, Mexico, of course, Guatemala. Honduras and the population here is absolutely growing,” said Calderon.

It’s put on by the Peoria Park District and the city of Peoria. People can enjoy Hispanic food, entertainment, and salsa lessons.

Calderon said people can expect all Hispanic businesses from Peoria there.