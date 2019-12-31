What will recreational cannabis mean for gun owners?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. — On Wednesday recreational use of cannabis will be legal in the state, but what does that mean for gun owners?

Illinois is one of the few states that require its residents to obtain a card to own a firearm. While it may be legal to possess 30 grams of raw cannabis, it is still a schedule 1 drug in the eyes of the federal government.

Many suspected ISP would have to revoke the FOID Cards for people who use the drug, but in a statement given to WMBD, the agency’s spokeswoman, Beth Hundsdorfer, said this…

“The Illinois State Police will not revoke firearm’s owner’s identification cards based solely on a person’s legal use of adult use cannabis…”

She went on to say “ISP will revoke FOID Cards where it is demonstrated that an individual is addicted to or is a habitual user of cannabis.”

You have to fill out a form in order to get a FOID Card. If officials find out you lie about being addicted or are a habitual user, you’ll be charged with a felony.