What you missed at Peoria City Council Tuesday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council, held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, passed multiple agenda items.

Adopted as an ordinance, the City of Peoria will now have automated traffic violations in regards to Peoria Public School (PPS) buses. PPS buses will have cameras on their stop-arms, catching every car violating the stop sign, causing a traffic violation for those who do not follow the sign.

Stop arm violations will cost $300 for the first violation, and $1,000 for every violation after that.

Four buildings, now allowed to be Airbnb’s. One on North Indiana Avenue, another on North Brooks Lane, one on North Linnhill Court, and the last one on North Parkside Drive.

Some council members, however, are unhappy about more people congregating within these small neighborhoods.

“The sheer number of guests that are being allowed with the parking issues militate against this making any sense at all for the neighborhood, putting in a mini-hotel with the density we have in the Parkside drive area,” said Councilmember Chuck Grayeb.

Councilmember Grayeb pushed for a motion to deny one of the Airbnb’s, and some councilmembers agreed.

“What we’re doing with all of these, I feel is irresponsible. We’re capricious, we’re arbitrary, nobody knows how it’s going to come out,” said Councilmember John Kelly.

Council members Grayeb, Denise Jackson, and Beth Jensen voted against the Airbnb.

The council unanimously passed a $600,000 rehabilitation for Trewyn Park using COVID-19 grant money. The park will receive renovations and updates, expanding and improving outdoor space to make it a safer environment with COVID-19.

Parks and Recreation Director for the Peoria Park District Emily Cahill said, “People use that park in lots of different ways. So, to be able to bring a shelter to that, be able to really support and encourage quality social activity in that space is something that, again, we appreciate your willingness to collaborate with us in order to do that.”

Cahill said the plan is to add a new playground, move the basketball court to a flatter part of the park, and bring a shelter to the park to support and encourage quality social interactions.

The park will be rehabilitated by the end of 2022.