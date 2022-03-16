PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — St. Patrick’s Day is a day of celebration throughout Central Illinois. Here is what you need to know when it comes to events, travel, and safety Thursday.

Peoria Parade

This is the first parade in three years since the 2020 and 2021 parades were both canceled due to COVID-19.

Hosted by the St. Patrick Society of Peoria, the parade starts at 11 a.m. on Monroe at William Kumpf. The staging area will be in the 200-400 block of Romeo B. Garrett.

The parade route is different this year compared to years past. According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department (PPD), the parade will go northeast on Monroe to Main, then to Adams, then finish up at the intersection of Adams and Hamilton.

PPD also stated that drivers cannot park along the parade route, along Monroe and Main.

These intersections will be impacted roughly between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.:

William Kumpf & Monroe

Monroe & Fulton

Monroe & Main

Madison & Main

Jefferson & Main

Adams & Main

Adams & Hamilton

They ask the public to be aware of “significant pedestrian traffic.”

The 2022 Irish Mother of the Year, who leads the parade along with the Grand Marshall, is Paula Brophy Davis.

WMBD's Shelbey Roberts and Annie Kate will both be judges at the parade.