WHAT’S YOUR STORY: Mauries Sugar Shoppe continues its legacy in central Illinois

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mauries Sugar Shoppe is known for its delicious treats and novelty sweets and now, it’s bringing new opportunities to Eureka.

Mauries first opened in 1941 in Pekin and became a staple in the community. In 2019, the shop was bought by the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County in hopes of giving their clients more job opportunities.

On Saturday, Mauries will open on Main Street in Eureka.

“Who doesn’t love a candy store,” said Keith McArdle, the president and CEO of the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County.

In Pekin, the business was nostalgic for people in central Illinois. After moving the business to Eureka, McArdle is hoping that legacy remains.

“It brings back memories of their childhood,” said McArdle.

If you look inside the candy store, you can still see ties to its original roots.

“Welcome to Mauries,” said Shannon Miller, one of ADDWC’s adults who will be working at Mauries as a greeter.

McArdle believes ADDWC is giving Mauries new meaning as a business.

“To be able to visit with folks from the community when they come in here and I think that’s one of the most exciting components,” said McArdle.

“I’m excited for here,” said Miller.

Miller is learning life skills and making connections in the area by working at the store.

And ADDWC hopes Eureka and the entire central Illinois community embraces the shop and its employees.

“They can actually get to know our clients and see that they are real people with names and personalities and know that we are here, we are a presence in eureka,” said Christy Bachman, a direct service provider for ADDWC.

Of course, that includes enjoying all the delicious desserts.

“We’re hoping everybody comes out and they have a good time and they enjoy our product,” said Bachman.

Mauries is located at116 N. Main Street in Eureka.

