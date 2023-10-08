DUNLAP Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens in the Dunlap community mad their way to the Wheels-O-Time Museum on Sunday for its 2nd annual Fall Festival.

The Festival featured plenty of hands-on immersive exhibits for kids to get up close and personal with.

Live music, blacksmith demonstrations, honey tasting, corn shelling, and large vehicles for kids to climb on were all big hits at the fest this year.

Executive Director Laura Evancho said having exhibits kids can interact with makes learning all the more fun.

“I think it sticks with you more if you get to interact with the exhibit and really see how it works,” said Evancho. “Today is the day where other exhibits come to life, and you’ll find people corn shelling and beekeeping and things like that, so it’s just, that’s what we say the day at the museum where everything comes to life.”

The museum will hold a spooky-themed night for the Halloween season and a Lego night at the end of October. All the money raised goes back into the museum to preserve other historical items.