DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Wheels O’ Time Museum is once again welcoming back the public to, both, create and relive memories.

The seasonal museum reopened Sunday. It has six buildings that features cars, machines, furniture, and other items all from the past.

The operations manager, Marcia Johnson said the museum is a place where the older generation can come to reminisce and the younger generation can come to learn.

“I had one little girl on a tour one time and someone asked her at the end of the tour what she learned and she said I learned life was a lot harder then,” said Johnson.

Johnson said they also have a lot of regular guests, like Jack Cullen.

Cullen said he visits every year on opening day which is also his birthday.

“And then I come here June 1st July 1st- for the whole summer and I’ve been doing that for 20 years,” said Cullen.

He said there’s no other place like the museum in the area.

“This is the only one, that I know of in the whole area here and it covers everything- cars, farming equipment, just about everything,” said Cullen.

Johnson said they also have new exhibits this season including two new train cars, where the interior replicates the look of the late 1800s and a giant Lego display of a town.

“There’s just so much I cannot explain it all. You just have to come and see it and you will love it, I know,” said Johnson.

The museum is open from May 1st through the end of October.