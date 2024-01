PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to the NFL playoff game this afternoon between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, two games shows will not air at their normal times.

Wheel of Fortune will now air at 1:05 a.m. while Jeopardy will be shown at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The NFC wildcard match is to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday, having been delayed a day after a massive storm dumped several inches of snow and caused near white-out conditions.