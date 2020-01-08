Wheelchair grant changes lives in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — The Housing and Rehabilitation Assistance Ramp Program is providing grants to eligible homeowners in need of a handicapped-accessible ramp for their home.

Homeowners can receive up to 10,000 dollars in grant assistance and no repayment is required.

Households must include an elderly or disabled individual with documentation of the need for a ramp and must be at or below 80% of Area Median Income according to household size.

LaVetta Ricca of Peoria, struggled for months, getting in and out of her house. She suffers from back issues which makes it harder for her to walk and climb. Her home was not conducive to her condition.

Before I had the ramp I had to crawl up the steps because I couldn’t walk up the steps and it was getting really hard for me. LaVetta Ricca, Wheelchair ramp grant recipient

Peoria’s Senior Grant Coordinator, Kathryn Murphy said the Community Development Department was sad to hear about her issue.

“Nobody should have to live like that and have to enter their house in that way,” Murphy said.

Ricca said she is grateful to the city and wants others to have the same experience.

“For anybody else that they can do it for I want them to be able to do it because when you can’t come in and out you’re just locked in,” Ricca said.

If you are interested in applying for this grant you can find applications at the city’s Community Development Department in City Hall, room 203 or online at www.ci.peoria.il.us.

If you have any question you can call (309)-494-8600.