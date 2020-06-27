Wheels O’ Museum to open in August

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Wheels O’ museum announced Friday it is set to reopen for the season August 5, contingent on any restrictions in a place closer to the date.
Under the current Restore Illinois Phase 4 guidelines, museums cannot open hands-on exhibits and rides. Wheels O’ is known for its train and 50 vintage cars and fire trucks display. The museum said it has nearly 250 interactive and hands-on displays.
The museum said it wants to reopen when visitors are fully able to experience the exhibits.
