Wheels O’ Time museum getting more space for exhibits, new building being constructed

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit museum is expanding operations in Dunlap.
Wheels O’ Time now has a new building being constructed on the property.
The 104-foot-long and 50-foot high structure will house objects as big as an aircraft. Executive Director Laura Evancho said it will be exciting for all to see.
“We’re going to have suspended overhead, a grasshopper — a Korean War, World War II military reconnaissance plane as part of a military exhibit. We have a couple of military jeeps, medals, and uniforms, things like that,” said Evancho.
Evancho said she hopes to have the project complete for opening in May of 2021. The operating season for the museum is usually May — October.
The executive director said it’s the volunteers that keep the non-profit functioning and succeeding.
