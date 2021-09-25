Wheels O’ Time Museum previews LEGO display donated by a local family

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday, the Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap previewed a new LEGO display that is in the works, originally belonging to Dick Wetherill, a Peoria resident who worked at Caterpillar for over 30 years.

The display was donated to the museum after Wetherill’s death by his family, in order to be preserved and viewed by community members for years to come.

The display titled “Bricks in Motion” features many moving parts, including a train, ferris wheel, and roller coaster.

Wetherill’s son Grant said he’s grateful the set could be preserved rather than sold or destroyed.

“Our father would be really honored, and happy to see this happening, he was very passionate about this and many other things too, but we’re very grateful that this is happening here and this can be shared with so many others,” said Grant Wetherill.

The full display will be completed and ready for viewing by May 2022.