Where are all the fireworks in Central Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During this independence day weekend, Central Illinois towns have created events to celebrate the holiday.
Peoria County
- West Peoria: The Tartan Inn is throwing a parade at 9 a.m. and will have drinks and food prepared until 10 p.m.
- Chillicothe: At Three Sisters Park, there will be a firework display.
- Elmwood: There will be a parade at 9 a.m. followed by a celebration at Elmwood Park High School from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., while a EZFM Yacht Rock Tribute takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m.
- Kingston Mines: Depending on the weather, the Rivers Edge Campground will be setting off fireworks at 9 p.m., July 3.
Woodford County
- Spring Bay: An outdoor concert for the Whiskey Bent band will start at 7 p.m. and go until 11 p.m. and will cost $5. A firework display will be at the American Legion, 500 Legion Ln, at 9 p.m. on July 3.
- Eureka: At 10 a.m. on July 3, a parade will begin at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home. On July 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Eureka Lake Pavilion will have a breakfast. It will cost $7 for adults and $4 for children. At 10 a.m., a church service will be held at Eureka Lake Band Stand with Pastor Doug Habegger (bring chairs or blankets to sit on). At 11 a.m., there will be food trucks, live entertainment, and family entertainment near the pavilion. At 1 p.m., a kids fishing derby hosted by Eureka Kiwanis will be held at the Eureka Lake. Fireworks will be lit at dusk.
- Roanoke: The 15th Annual Fireworks Super Cruise will take place in Roanoke on July 3. The car show will start at 3 p.m. with fireworks to commence at dusk. Vendors will be available for concessions.
Tazewell County
- Pekin: Fireworks will go off at dusk at the Pekin High School Memorial Stadium. The stadium will be open at 7 p.m. on July 4 – $5 for ages 13 and up, $1 for ages 6-12, and free for children under five. Veterans and military personnel will get in free.
- Morton: Fireworks at McClallen Field start at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4. There are additional Morton celebrations at 2 p.m. on July 4 at 401 N Tennessee Ave. for the Morton Community 4th of July Celebration.
- Mackinaw: Brock Lake fireworks will be going off at dusk.
McLean County
- Normal: Family friendly activities to start at 5:30 p.m. at Fairview Park, 801 N Main St, live music at 6 p.m., and fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m.
- Le Roy: At 10:30 a.m. on July 4, there will be a parade at the Living Well United Senior Center.
- Bloomington: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 4 at Miller Park, located at 1020 S. Morris Ave., there will be a Classic Car Cruise Celebration. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
- Downs: At 4 p.m. on July 4, there will be live music at Dooley Park and fireworks at dusk. The event is free and pet friendly.
Mason County
- Havana: There will be a July 4th Celebration starting July 4 at 1 p.m. to July 5 at 3 a.m.