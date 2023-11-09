PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year, organizations and businesses give back to veterans and active service members on Veterans Day.

Here are some of the places that are offering free food and services in central Illinois.

Hy-Vee announced that it will be hosting a free Veterans Day Dine-in-breakfast on Nov. 10. From 6 to 10 a.m. active duty military members and veterans will be able to enjoy a free buffet-style breakfast at participating Hy-Vee stores.

Great Clips is offering free haircuts to military service members and veterans on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, or they can get a card for a free haircut on their next visit.

Casey’s is offering a free coffee or soft drink of any size to active service members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Big Mike’s Donuts & Coffee in Bartonville is offering veterans a free donut and small coffee on Saturday.

Veterans in the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District will be able to get free rides on CityLink’s fixed route bus service, CityLift paratransit service and CountyLink rural transportation service on Saturday.

Scooter’s Coffee is offering veterans a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day. Veterans will need to present their valid military identification to receive the drink.

Anyone who knows about more businesses giving back to veterans in central Illinois that should be added to the list can reach out to slisitza@wmbd.com.