PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– As winter weather continues into January, many locations are open to those without access to heat.
A full list can be found below:
Peoria
- Peoria Police Department Lobby: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- All Peoria Fire Departments: Daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Peoria Public Library: Lakeview Branch, Lincoln Branch, McClure Branch, North Branch, and Main Library Branch
- Dream Center Peoria Emergency Shelter
- Peoria Rescue Ministries-Peoria Rescue Mission: Homeless men only
- Esther House-Emergency Services: Single women only
East Peoria
- East Peoria Civic Plaza
Pekin
- Pekin Public Library
- The Salvation Army of Pekin-Rust Transitional Center
Twin Cities
- Normal Public Library
- Bloomington Public Library
- Connect Transit Bus
- Uptown Station
- Meijer
- Wal-Mart: West Market Street