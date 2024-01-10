PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– As winter weather continues into January, many locations are open to those without access to heat.

A full list can be found below:

Peoria

Peoria Police Department Lobby: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All Peoria Fire Departments: Daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Peoria Public Library: Lakeview Branch, Lincoln Branch, McClure Branch, North Branch, and Main Library Branch

Dream Center Peoria Emergency Shelter

Peoria Rescue Ministries-Peoria Rescue Mission: Homeless men only

Esther House-Emergency Services: Single women only

East Peoria

East Peoria Civic Plaza

Pekin

Pekin Public Library

The Salvation Army of Pekin-Rust Transitional Center

Twin Cities