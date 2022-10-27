BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week.

Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.

The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to make four more stops:

Hy-Vee on 7610 N. Orange Prairie Rd. in Peoria, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Friday.

Food Truck Boo-nanza at 225 E. Jefferson St., in Morton from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday.

Halloweenie Fest at 205 N. Main St. in Saint Joseph, Ill. from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Trunk or Treat at 6417 W. Farmington Rd., Peoria, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

A full list of Wienermobile stops is available online.