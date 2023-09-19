NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local schools made the U.S. News list of the best public high schools in Illinois.

According to U.S. News, they ranked the schools based on several criteria, including college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.

Some of the local schools that made the list included:

University High School in Normal — Ranked 23 in Illinois and 586 in the U.S.

Dunlap High School in Dunlap — Ranked 53 in Illinois and 1,441 in the U.S.

Tri-Valley High School in Downs — Ranked 75 in Illinois and 2,068 in the U.S.

Morton High School in Morton — Ranked 83 in Illinois and 2,387 in the U.S.

Washington Community High School in Washington — ranked 91 in Illinois and 2,602 in the U.S.

Normal Community High School in Normal — Ranked 108 in Illinois and 3,003 in the U.S.

Metamora High School in Metamora — Ranked 121 in Illinois and 3,317 in the U.S.

Richwoods High School in Peoria — Ranked 141 in Illinois and 3,832 in the U.S.

Dee-Mack High School in Mackinaw — Ranked 150 in Illinois and 4,238 in the U.S.

The list also ranks Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago as the top-rated school in Illinois and Ranks The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, NC as the top-rated school in the U.S.