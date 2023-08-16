CHICAGO (WMBD)– As inflation continues to affect all 50 states, customers are spending more in restaurants than before.

But where does Illinois rank in restaurant inflation? According to a report by Blueprint, Illinois has seen the 11th-highest increase in restaurant spending.

A key finding is Illinois restaurant spending is up 17%, compared to the national average of 9%.

On average, people are spending $112.25 in restaurants every two weeks compared to $95.99 in November of last year.

This higher spending increases further in Chicago.

The top three states in the report were Colorado, Arizona, and Arkansas which have all seen at least a 20% increase.

The full list can be found here.