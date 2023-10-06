PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois is home to some of the most renowned museums in the country, but where does that leave the Peoria Riverfront Museum?
AirportparkingReservations.com has compiled the most popular museums by state with the help of search data and the highest positive ratings online.
Unsurprisingly, the Art Institute of Chicago is the most popular with approximately 165,000 searches.
However, the Riverfront Museum has cracked the top 10, coming in as the 8th most searched museum in Illinois and the most popular outside Chicago.
Other notable inclusions outside Chicago are the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and the Illinois State Museum in Springfield.
The full list can be found below:
|Rank
|Museum
|City
|Monthly searches
|1
|The Art Institute of Chicago
|Chicago
|165,000
|2
|Museum of Science and Industry
|Chicago
|90,500
|3
|Adler Planetarium
|Chicago
|40,500
|4
|Chicago History Museum
|Chicago
|22,200
|5
|Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
|Chicago
|14,800
|6
|Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
|Chicago
|8,100
|7
|National Museum of Mexican Art
|Chicago
|6,600
|8
|Peoria Riverfront Museum
|Peoria
|4,400
|9
|Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
|Springfield
|2,400
|10
|Illinois State Museum
|Springfield
|2,400
