PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois is home to some of the most renowned museums in the country, but where does that leave the Peoria Riverfront Museum?

AirportparkingReservations.com has compiled the most popular museums by state with the help of search data and the highest positive ratings online.

Unsurprisingly, the Art Institute of Chicago is the most popular with approximately 165,000 searches.

However, the Riverfront Museum has cracked the top 10, coming in as the 8th most searched museum in Illinois and the most popular outside Chicago.

Other notable inclusions outside Chicago are the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and the Illinois State Museum in Springfield.

The full list can be found below:

Rank Museum City Monthly searches 1 The Art Institute of Chicago Chicago 165,000 2 Museum of Science and Industry Chicago 90,500 3 Adler Planetarium Chicago 40,500 4 Chicago History Museum Chicago 22,200 5 Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago Chicago 14,800 6 Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Chicago 8,100 7 National Museum of Mexican Art Chicago 6,600 8 Peoria Riverfront Museum Peoria 4,400 9 Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Springfield 2,400 10 Illinois State Museum Springfield 2,400 AirportparkingReservations.com

Elvis Presley’s former residence in Graceland, Tennessee is the most popular nationwide.