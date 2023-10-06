PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois is home to some of the most renowned museums in the country, but where does that leave the Peoria Riverfront Museum?

AirportparkingReservations.com has compiled the most popular museums by state with the help of search data and the highest positive ratings online.

Unsurprisingly, the Art Institute of Chicago is the most popular with approximately 165,000 searches.

However, the Riverfront Museum has cracked the top 10, coming in as the 8th most searched museum in Illinois and the most popular outside Chicago.

Other notable inclusions outside Chicago are the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and the Illinois State Museum in Springfield.

The full list can be found below:

RankMuseumCityMonthly searches
1The Art Institute of ChicagoChicago165,000
2Museum of Science and IndustryChicago90,500
3Adler PlanetariumChicago40,500
4Chicago History MuseumChicago22,200
5Museum of Contemporary Art ChicagoChicago14,800
6Peggy Notebaert Nature MuseumChicago8,100
7National Museum of Mexican ArtChicago6,600
8Peoria Riverfront MuseumPeoria4,400
9Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and MuseumSpringfield2,400
10Illinois State MuseumSpringfield2,400
Elvis Presley’s former residence in Graceland, Tennessee is the most popular nationwide.