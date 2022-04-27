CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — With gas prices as fluid as the weather, finding the best deal at the pump can be a hassle.

WMBD is taking a look at local gas prices in Central Illinois to see what Wednesday’s best deal is. Using the GasBuddy price map, here is a collection of local gas prices.

In Peoria, drivers will not pay much more than $4.25 per gallon, with prices varying slightly. The cheapest price in Peoria County is listed at $4.21 per gallon, with the most expensive price sitting at $4.29, an eight-cent difference.

Gas prices in McLean County’s Twin Cities are staying consistent at about $3.97 a gallon, which is cheaper than any. Further south in the Clinton and Wapella areas, prices have climbed to about $4.17.

In Fulton County, those filling up in Canton can expect to pay a little more at the pump with prices at about $4.29 and is climbing higher the closer drivers get to Peoria, with Farmington gas stations reportedly charging $4.31 and $4.32 respectively.

In Tazewell County, there is a 10-cent difference between the cheapest gas price, $4.22 per gallon, and the highest gas price, $4.33 per gallon.

Knox County drivers can expect to see similar prices, with $4.23 per gallon as the cheapest gas price. There is little price variation upward, as GasBuddy reported $4.33 per gallon being the highest gas price in the area.

However, Woodford County gas prices range a bit lower for drivers. The cheapest gas price is listed at $4.19 per gallon, while the most expensive price is listed at $4.34 per gallon.

Drivers in Stark County can expect to see similar prices. The cheapest price in the county is listed at $4.34 per gallon, while the most expensive is listed at $4.40 per gallon.

Putnam County gas prices, on the other hand, are trending downward. Drivers can expect to see $4.19 per gallon as the cheapest gas price in the county.

Traveling in Marshall County is a bit more expensive by comparison, as the county’s lowest reported gas price is $4.35 per gallon.

Lastly, Livingston County looks to be the second most affordable county to fill up in. Drivers will see the cheapest gas price listed at $4.09 per gallon.