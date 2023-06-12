PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With food prices being high, The Salvation Army in Peoria and Pekin will be offering food boxes to people in need beginning on June 21 thru 23.

This event will be first-come, first served basis and will have two different locations in the Peoria community:

Wednesday, June 21 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Madison Park Shopping Center Parking Lot, 3101 W. Harmon Hwy in Peoria

in the Madison Park Shopping Center Parking Lot, 3101 W. Harmon Hwy in Peoria Thursday, June 22 from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Heartland Health Services – East Bluff Parking Lot, 2321 N. Wisconsin Ave in Peoria

in the Heartland Health Services – East Bluff Parking Lot, 2321 N. Wisconsin Ave in Peoria Friday, June 23 from 8 to 11 a.m. at The Pekin Salvation Army Parking Lot, 243 Derby St, Pekin

“People seeking food assistance has been steadily rising in our community this year. Many people seeking assistance have jobs and a place to live – but they are having a hard time making ends meet. That’s where The Salvation Army can step in to help,” shared Major Heath Sells, Peoria Area Commander for The Salvation Army.

For questions or additional information, contact Kathy Anderson at (309) 339-3849.