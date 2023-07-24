PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With high temperatures in the forecast this week, local cities have designated multiple locations for people to go and cool down.

Within Peoria, city buildings are available as cooling centers. For the police department lobby, those hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peoria fire stations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for cooling centers. Please note that in the event of a fire-related emergency, visitors to the station will be asked to step out while the staff is on a call.

A list of the station locations may be found on the Fire Department’s webpage.

City of Peoria Strategic Communication Manager Stacy Peterson said the public is welcome in all public spaces in city buildings, but it is the police and fire department that are being specifically used as cooling centers.

In East Peoria, EastSide Centre and the East Peoria Civic Plaza have been designated as cooling centers during regular operating hours to offer area residents with no access to air conditioning relief from the extreme heat forecast for this week.

EastSide is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The East Peoria Civic Plaza, is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

