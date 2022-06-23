PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Health Department, select Hy-Vee pharmacies, and Carle Health locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of five, with appointments available now or in the near future.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children under the age of 5 earlier this month.

TCHD will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages six months to four years old at their Tremont location beginning Monday, June 27, and on Mondays moving forward.

“We’ve sacrificed so much for more than two years while trying to keep our families safe from COVID-19 and now we finally have approved vaccines to protect our youngest residents. This is a major step toward getting this pandemic under control,” said TCHD Administrator Amy Fox.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized to be given to kids in this age group in 3 microgram doses, with a 3-week interval between the first two doses, followed by a third dose at least 8 weeks after the second dose.

“It has been a long wait and at times an excruciating one as we watched the rise in hospitalizations nationwide among this young cohort during our most recent COVID surges,” said Angie Phillips, Director of Clinical Services. “I believe families should feel confident that the safety and efficacy of vaccines for this age group were firmly established before approval was considered.”

Vaccination clinics will be held on Mondays at TCHD in Tremont. Visit TCHD’s website or contact 309-929-0294 to schedule an appointment.

Select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are also offering the pediatric vaccines by appointment only. In Central Illinois, the only location offering vaccines for young kids is the Peoria #1 Hy-Vee at 4125 N Sheridan Rd Ste 20, Peoria, IL 61614.

Hy-Vee offers both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children ages 3 and up. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the pediatric Moderna vaccine only requires two vaccine doses. The second dose should be administered at least 4 weeks after the first dose

More information about appointments at Hy-Vee locations and vaccines offered can be found at their website.

Finally, patients at Carle Health care locations are encouraged to begin scheduling appointments to have children six months and older vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The data is clear that the two available vaccines for this young age group are both safe and effective”, Brent Reifsteck, MD, pediatrician, Carle Medical Director of Children’s Services said. “This age group has the benefit of access to multiple vaccines to prevent illness. COVID is still a risk for these children, even though they don’t experience severe illness as often as adults. These COVID-19 vaccines will offer increased protection for these children.”

Carle patients and community members can schedule an appointment today with their child’s healthcare provider or by calling the hotline at (217) 902-6100. Vaccines for young children will be administered in pediatric offices by Carle clinicians who are experienced in caring for infants and children.

More than 13.5 million children in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. More than 42,000 children have been hospitalized and at least 1,240 children under the age of 18 have died of COVID.