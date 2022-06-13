PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As temperatures across Central Illinois continue to rise, cities across the area are reminding residents there are places around town to help them keep cool.

With a heat advisory currently in effect for Central Illinois, here are places anyone can go to beat the heat.

MCLEAN COUNTY:

Bloomington Public Library : 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington, 309-828-6091 (M-Th 9 am – 9 pm & F/Sa 9 am – 5 pm/Sun 1 – 5 pm)

: 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington, 309-828-6091 (M-Th 9 am – 9 pm & F/Sa 9 am – 5 pm/Sun 1 – 5 pm) Connect Transit Bus : availability determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on available resources & weather; parking lot of the McLean Co Health Dept, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington

: availability determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on available resources & weather; parking lot of the McLean Co Health Dept, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington IDHS Family Community Resource Center : 501 W. Washington St., Bloomington 309-451-6000 8:30 am – 5 pm, M-F

: 501 W. Washington St., Bloomington 309-451-6000 8:30 am – 5 pm, M-F Salvation Army Safe Harbor : 208 N Oak St, Bloomington. Open for people that are residents or day center patrons but are not banned from the property or from receiving services. Must be vaccinated or have negative COVID test.

: 208 N Oak St, Bloomington. Open for people that are residents or day center patrons but are not banned from the property or from receiving services. Must be vaccinated or have negative COVID test. Home Sweet Home Ministries: 303 E. Oakland Ave, Bloomington. Open 24 hours. Families and single women can stop into the lobby for 15 minutes to cool down. Residents are allowed during normal residential hours.

TAZEWELL COUNTY:

Pekin Police Department Lobby: 111 Capitol Street, Pekin. Open from 12-11 p.m.

PEORIA COUNTY:

Department of Human Services(DHS) : 211 Fulton, Suite 300, M-F 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

: 211 Fulton, Suite 300, M-F 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friendship House: 800 NE. Madison (corner of Madison & Wayne), M-F 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

800 NE. Madison (corner of Madison & Wayne), M-F 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Dream Center Peoria : 714 Hamilton, 24/7: women, children, families, single parenting fathers

: 714 Hamilton, 24/7: women, children, families, single parenting fathers CityLink Transit Center : 407 SW Adams, M-F 6 a.m.-12:30 a.m., Sat 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

: 407 SW Adams, M-F 6 a.m.-12:30 a.m., Sat 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Peoria City Hall : 419 Fulton, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

: 419 Fulton, M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Peoria Police Station Lobby: M-F 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

