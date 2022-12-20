PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for later this week, and the City of Peoria wants all residents to be able to stay warm during these possible blizzard conditions by utilizing city warming centers.

The Police Department lobby and fire stations throughout Peoria will serve as warming centers as temperatures dip. The Police Department’s lobby at 600 SW Adams St. will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all fire department locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People using fire stations as warming centers may be asked to leave during an active call.

The City also wants to remind community members of the Heart of Illinois United Way 211 service. People can call 211 (or 309-999-4029) for support and assistance in a variety of categories.

City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.

This story will be updated as more locations are announced.