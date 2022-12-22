MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County has released a list of warming centers listed below. More information can be found here.
Bloomington
- Bloomington Public Library (205 E Olive St)
- Connect Transit Bus (McLean County Health Dept. 200 W. Front St)
- Walmart (2225 W. Market St.) 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- TA Travel Center (505 Truckers Lane) 24 hours
Normal
- Meijer (1900 E College Ave) 6 a.m. to midnight
- Normal Public Library (206 W College Ave) 9
- Uptown Station (11 Uptown Circle) Open daily closes after 9 p.m.
Other Communities
- Arrowsmith (309)888-5030
- Bellflower (104 W Center St) (309)530-4418
- Chenoa (309)888-5030
- Cooksville (309)888-5030
- Downs (102 W Main St) 24 hours
- Heyworth (309)888-5030
- Hudson (309)888-5030
- LeRoy (505 S. Persimmon Drive) 24 hours
- Lexington (309)888-5030
- McLean (315 E Dixie Rd) 24 hours
- Saybrook (309)888-5030
- Stanford (309)888-5030