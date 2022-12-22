MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County has released a list of warming centers listed below. More information can be found here.

Bloomington

  • Bloomington Public Library (205 E Olive St)
  • Connect Transit Bus (McLean County Health Dept. 200 W. Front St)
  • Walmart (2225 W. Market St.) 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • TA Travel Center (505 Truckers Lane) 24 hours

Normal

  • Meijer (1900 E College Ave) 6 a.m. to midnight
  • Normal Public Library (206 W College Ave) 9
  • Uptown Station (11 Uptown Circle) Open daily closes after 9 p.m.

Other Communities

  • Arrowsmith (309)888-5030
  • Bellflower (104 W Center St) (309)530-4418
  • Chenoa (309)888-5030
  • Cooksville (309)888-5030
  • Downs (102 W Main St) 24 hours
  • Heyworth (309)888-5030
  • Hudson (309)888-5030
  • LeRoy (505 S. Persimmon Drive) 24 hours
  • Lexington (309)888-5030
  • McLean (315 E Dixie Rd) 24 hours
  • Saybrook (309)888-5030
  • Stanford (309)888-5030