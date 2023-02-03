PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois.

The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday.

According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over Illinois. He said it could begin to pass over southern Illinois any time between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It is expected to pass over Illinois and arrive over Kentucky between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Yates said that it is unlikely to be visible from the ground, but could be visible if the light hits it at the right angle.