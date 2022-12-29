PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The holiday season is one of the most critical times of the year for blood donations, with someone in the U.S. needing a donation every two seconds.

Here is a list of locations where those who want to donate will be able to give blood in the Peoria area:

Peoria Blood Donation Center – 405 West John H. Gwynn Jr Ave. Peoria, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

– 405 West John H. Gwynn Jr Ave. Peoria, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Holiday Inn and Suites – 101 Holiday St. East Peoria, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

– 101 Holiday St. East Peoria, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. IVC High School – 1300 W. Sycamore, Chillicothe, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

– 1300 W. Sycamore, Chillicothe, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Peoria Civic Center – 201 SW Jefferson Ave. Peoria, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

A full list of places people can donate is available on the American Red Cross website.