PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Theaters around the country will be offering $3 movies for National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3.

After this summer’s record-breaking numbers, theaters want to give movie-goers a special sneak peek of some upcoming titles.

Some theaters that will be participating include:

Peoria:

AMC Classic Grand Prairie

GQT Willow Knolls

Sunnyland:

AMC Classic 10

Pekin:

AMC Classic 14

Bloomington:

Marcus Bloomington Cinema + IMAX

Normal:

AMC Starplex 14

Galesburg:

AMC Classic Showplace 8

The special ticket pricing does not include tax, online, or third-party ticketing fees.

More information about participating theaters is available on the National Cinema Day website.