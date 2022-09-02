PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Theaters around the country will be offering $3 movies for National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3.
After this summer’s record-breaking numbers, theaters want to give movie-goers a special sneak peek of some upcoming titles.
Some theaters that will be participating include:
Peoria:
- AMC Classic Grand Prairie
- GQT Willow Knolls
Sunnyland:
- AMC Classic 10
Pekin:
- AMC Classic 14
Bloomington:
- Marcus Bloomington Cinema + IMAX
Normal:
- AMC Starplex 14
Galesburg:
- AMC Classic Showplace 8
The special ticket pricing does not include tax, online, or third-party ticketing fees.
More information about participating theaters is available on the National Cinema Day website.