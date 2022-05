GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The memorial service for fallen Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Weist will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Galesburg Highschool.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, those who would like to watch the memorial service can watch the live stream on Galesburg Highschool’s youtube channel.

Weist was hit and killed by a car on April 29 while trying to stop a man fleeing from the police.

This story will be updated.