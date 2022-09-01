(WMBD) — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that some lanes closed for construction will be reopened to ease travel throughout the state.

Non-emergent lane closures will be reopened from 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

However, many lane closures will remain closed, and drivers should expect delays in the following areas:

Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 474 between I-74 and Airport Road; lane reductions continue. Westbound I-474 ramp from Maxwell Road; closed.

Maher Road over I-74 at Brimfield; closed.

Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.

Woodford County

U.S. 150 between Congerville and Carlock; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-39 between El Paso and Wenona; lane reductions continue.

McLean County

I-39 over County Highway 12 at Hudson; lane reductions continue.

I-55 at the Funks Grove rest area; lane reductions continue.

I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue.

A full list of closures by county can be found here.

Drivers should allow extra time for trips through these areas.

IDOT also asks that drivers always pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, stay alert for workers and equipment, and use a seat belt.