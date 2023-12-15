PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police are reminding residents to be aware of phone and electronic scams.

A Peoria police news release states that no local government, financial institution, or service provider will request payment via gift cards, phone cards, or cryptocurrency.

Below are six examples of current scams being committed:

Sheriff’s Departments calling about fictitious warrants, requesting payment in

lieu of arrest. Registered sex offenders being targeted to pay for non-compliance status. Romantic on-line scams where victims are blackmailed into sending funds in

lieu of private picture exposure. Financial scams in which victims are deceived into sending funds to fraudulent

investments. Bank representatives or IT service technicians calling about fraudulent usage of

accounts, requesting funds to be moved or cashed into Bitcoin accounts. Lottery scams in which initial fees are required in order to collect large sums of

money

Anyone who receives correspondence like this should contact local law enforcement immediately.